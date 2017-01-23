Large Cap Electric Utilities: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summary

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NextEra Energy, Inc. stated a price of 119.26 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 55736.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 2488.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at -8.30% while the 52-week low stands at 18.85%.

The performance week for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at -0.20% and the performance month is at 0.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.54% and -5.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 1.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.99%.

The volatility (week) for NextEra Energy, Inc. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.5 and the float short is at 1.34%.

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.58, while the P/S ratio is at 3.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.