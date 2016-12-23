Large Cap Electric Utilities: PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Summary

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PG&E Corporation stated a price of 61.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.34%.

PG&E Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 30464.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 2517.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PG&E Corporation stands at -5.93% while the 52-week low stands at 23.43%.

The performance week for PG&E Corporation is at 2.12% and the performance month is at 3.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.80% and -0.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PG&E Corporation is 1.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.11%.

The volatility (week) for PG&E Corporation is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PG&E Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.2 and the float short is at 1.11%.

PG&E Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.67, while the P/S ratio is at 1.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -41.30%.