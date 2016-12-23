Large Cap Electric Utilities: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Summary

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPL Corporation stated a price of 34.19 today, indicating a positive change of -0.78%.

PPL Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 23367.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 4819.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPL Corporation stands at -12.42% while the 52-week low stands at 10.88%.

The performance week for PPL Corporation is at 0.91% and the performance month is at 4.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.35% and -5.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPL Corporation is 2.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.06%.

The volatility (week) for PPL Corporation is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPL Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.41 and the float short is at 1.71%.

PPL Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.69, while the P/S ratio is at 3.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.50%.