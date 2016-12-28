Large Cap Electric Utilities: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Summary

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPL Corporation stated a price of 34.19 today, indicating a positive change of -0.28%.

PPL Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 23420.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 4781.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPL Corporation stands at -12.40% while the 52-week low stands at 10.90%.

The performance week for PPL Corporation is at -0.98% and the performance month is at 5.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.00% and -4.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPL Corporation is 2.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.03%.

The volatility (week) for PPL Corporation is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPL Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.42 and the float short is at 1.71%.

PPL Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.63, while the P/S ratio is at 3.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.50%.