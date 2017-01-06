Large Cap Electric Utilities: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Summary

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPL Corporation stated a price of 34.38 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

PPL Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 23455.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 4416.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPL Corporation stands at -11.93% while the 52-week low stands at 11.50%.

The performance week for PPL Corporation is at 1.30% and the performance month is at 4.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.27% and -5.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPL Corporation is 2.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.34%.

The volatility (week) for PPL Corporation is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPL Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 1.93%.

PPL Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.63, while the P/S ratio is at 3.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.50%.