Large Cap Electric Utilities: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Summary

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPL Corporation stated a price of 34.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

PPL Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 23327.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 4037.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPL Corporation stands at -11.88% while the 52-week low stands at 11.56%.

The performance week for PPL Corporation is at -0.29% and the performance month is at -0.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.32% and -5.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPL Corporation is 2.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.03%.

The volatility (week) for PPL Corporation is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPL Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.99%.

PPL Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.67, while the P/S ratio is at 3.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.50%.