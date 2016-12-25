Large Cap Electric Utilities: SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

Summary

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SCANA Corporation stated a price of 74.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

SCANA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10517.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 710.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SCANA Corporation stands at -0.84% while the 52-week low stands at 29.80%.

The performance week for SCANA Corporation is at 0.89% and the performance month is at 7.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.10% and 3.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SCANA Corporation is 5.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.43%.

The volatility (week) for SCANA Corporation is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SCANA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.98 and the float short is at 3.83%.

SCANA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.79, while the P/S ratio is at 2.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.70%.