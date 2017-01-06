Large Cap Electric Utilities: SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

Summary

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SCANA Corporation stated a price of 71.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.84%.

SCANA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10393.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 694.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SCANA Corporation stands at -4.69% while the 52-week low stands at 24.76%.

The performance week for SCANA Corporation is at -0.71% and the performance month is at 2.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.82% and -0.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SCANA Corporation is 0.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.87%.

The volatility (week) for SCANA Corporation is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SCANA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.3 and the float short is at 3.91%.

SCANA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.21, while the P/S ratio is at 2.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.70%.