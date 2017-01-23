Large Cap Electric Utilities: SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

Summary

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SCANA Corporation stated a price of 70.85 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

SCANA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10145.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 737.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SCANA Corporation stands at -5.94% while the 52-week low stands at 23.13%.

The performance week for SCANA Corporation is at -1.58% and the performance month is at -4.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.09% and -2.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SCANA Corporation is -1.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.30%.

The volatility (week) for SCANA Corporation is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SCANA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.34 and the float short is at 3.61%.

SCANA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.82, while the P/S ratio is at 2.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.70%.