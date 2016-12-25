Large Cap Electric Utilities: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summary

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Southern Company stated a price of 49.33 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

The Southern Company is operating with a market capitalization of 47888.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 5510.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Southern Company stands at -7.68% while the 52-week low stands at 12.13%.

The performance week for The Southern Company is at 0.84% and the performance month is at 4.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.38% and -3.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Southern Company is 1.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.98%.

The volatility (week) for The Southern Company is at 0.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Southern Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.28 and the float short is at 2.43%.

The Southern Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.8, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.90%.