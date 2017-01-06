Large Cap Electric Utilities: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summary

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Southern Company stated a price of 49.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.

The Southern Company is operating with a market capitalization of 48333.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 5128.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Southern Company stands at -8.10% while the 52-week low stands at 11.62%.

The performance week for The Southern Company is at 0.49% and the performance month is at 4.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.39% and -6.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Southern Company is 1.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.46%.

The volatility (week) for The Southern Company is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Southern Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.68 and the float short is at 1.93%.

The Southern Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.73, while the P/S ratio is at 2.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.90%.