Large Cap Electric Utilities: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summary

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. stated a price of 58.86 today, indicating a positive change of -0.27%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18691.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 1791.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for WEC Energy Group, Inc. stands at -9.48% while the 52-week low stands at 19.28%.

The performance week for WEC Energy Group, Inc. is at 1.93% and the performance month is at 5.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.87% and -6.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for WEC Energy Group, Inc. is 2.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.62%.

The volatility (week) for WEC Energy Group, Inc. is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.04 and the float short is at 4.58%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.25, while the P/S ratio is at 2.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.50%.