Large Cap Electric Utilities: Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xcel Energy Inc. stated a price of 40.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.27%.

Xcel Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20698.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 3075.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at -9.21% while the 52-week low stands at 19.12%.

The performance week for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 1.97% and the performance month is at 4.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.78% and -4.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xcel Energy Inc. is 2.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.38%.

The volatility (week) for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xcel Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.45 and the float short is at 2.10%.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.75, while the P/S ratio is at 1.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.