Large Cap Electric Utilities: Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xcel Energy Inc. stated a price of 40.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Xcel Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20658.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 3021.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at -8.84% while the 52-week low stands at 19.61%.

The performance week for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 0.79% and the performance month is at 5.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.85% and -5.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xcel Energy Inc. is 2.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.01%.

The volatility (week) for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xcel Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.51 and the float short is at 2.10%.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.75, while the P/S ratio is at 1.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.