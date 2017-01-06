Large Cap Electric Utilities: Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xcel Energy Inc. stated a price of 40.92 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Xcel Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20846.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2791.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at -8.41% while the 52-week low stands at 18.32%.

The performance week for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 1.27% and the performance month is at 6.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.13% and -6.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xcel Energy Inc. is 2.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.41%.

The volatility (week) for Xcel Energy Inc. is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xcel Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.86 and the float short is at 2.13%.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.81, while the P/S ratio is at 1.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.40%.