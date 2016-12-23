Large Cap Electronic Equipment: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. stated a price of 30.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 29247.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 1368.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

Performance

The 52-week high for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -1.05% while the 52-week low stands at 33.61%.

The performance week for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is at 2.54% and the performance month is at 3.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.58% and 24.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 3.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.73%.

The volatility (week) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

Ratio

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 0.79 and the float short is at 0.12%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 71.13, while the P/S ratio is at 1.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 77.60%.