Large Cap Electronic Equipment: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. stated a price of 29.93 today, indicating a positive change of -0.60%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 27961.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 1374.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -2.79% while the 52-week low stands at 32.02%.

The performance week for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is at -2.16% and the performance month is at 1.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.85% and 15.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 0.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.26%.

The volatility (week) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is at 0.65% and the volatility (month) is at 0.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.19%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 68.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 77.60%.