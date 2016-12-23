Large Cap Electronic Equipment: Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

Summary

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sony Corporation stated a price of 28.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Sony Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36292.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 939.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sony Corporation stands at -16.68% while the 52-week low stands at 43.07%.

The performance week for Sony Corporation is at -1.77% and the performance month is at -6.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.62% and 2.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sony Corporation is -5.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.48%.

The volatility (week) for Sony Corporation is at 0.72% and the volatility (month) is at 0.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sony Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.34 and the float short is at 0.22%.

Sony Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 77.04, while the P/S ratio is at 0.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 203.90%.