Large Cap Electronic Equipment: Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

Summary

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sony Corporation stated a price of 29.01 today, indicating a positive change of 1.01%.

Sony Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36419.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 911.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sony Corporation stands at -15.10% while the 52-week low stands at 45.78%.

The performance week for Sony Corporation is at 1.56% and the performance month is at 2.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.81% and -4.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sony Corporation is -1.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.03%.

The volatility (week) for Sony Corporation is at 0.87% and the volatility (month) is at 0.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sony Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 0.27%.

Sony Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 77, while the P/S ratio is at 0.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 203.90%.