Large Cap Electronics Stores: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Summary

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Best Buy Co., Inc. stated a price of 42.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13507.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 5575.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Best Buy Co., Inc. stands at -13.22% while the 52-week low stands at 77.14%.

The performance week for Best Buy Co., Inc. is at -2.45% and the performance month is at -8.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.21% and 41.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Best Buy Co., Inc. is -1.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.53%.

The volatility (week) for Best Buy Co., Inc. is at 2.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.94 and the float short is at 12.40%.

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.12, while the P/S ratio is at 0.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -34.70%.