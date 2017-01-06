Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Summary

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CBS Corporation stated a price of 64.85 today, indicating a positive change of -0.96%.

CBS Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 31073.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 4463.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CBS Corporation stands at -3.04% while the 52-week low stands at 58.71%.

The performance week for CBS Corporation is at 1.52% and the performance month is at 7.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.42% and 17.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CBS Corporation is 6.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.13%.

The volatility (week) for CBS Corporation is at 2.21% and the volatility (month) is at 2.03%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CBS Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 3.43%.

CBS Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.02, while the P/S ratio is at 2.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.90%.