Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Summary

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CBS Corporation stated a price of 63.49 today, indicating a positive change of 1.37%.

CBS Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 29336.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 4552.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CBS Corporation stands at -5.07% while the 52-week low stands at 55.39%.

The performance week for CBS Corporation is at 1.81% and the performance month is at -1.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.67% and 18.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CBS Corporation is 2.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.85%.

The volatility (week) for CBS Corporation is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CBS Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.67 and the float short is at 3.15%.

CBS Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.90%.