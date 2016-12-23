Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summary

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Comcast Corporation stated a price of 70.77 today, indicating a positive change of -0.35%.

Comcast Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 169987.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 10646.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Comcast Corporation stands at -0.60% while the 52-week low stands at 36.96%.

The performance week for Comcast Corporation is at 1.63% and the performance month is at 2.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.20% and 16.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Comcast Corporation is 6.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.99%.

The volatility (week) for Comcast Corporation is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Comcast Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.48 and the float short is at 1.61%.

Comcast Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.83, while the P/S ratio is at 2.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.40%.