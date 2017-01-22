Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summary

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Comcast Corporation stated a price of 73.57 today, indicating a positive change of 1.32%.

Comcast Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 173743.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.90% and an average volume of 11038.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Comcast Corporation stands at 0.85% while the 52-week low stands at 42.94%.

The performance week for Comcast Corporation is at 3.01% and the performance month is at 5.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.79% and 10.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Comcast Corporation is 6.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.05%.

The volatility (week) for Comcast Corporation is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Comcast Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.1 and the float short is at 1.49%.

Comcast Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.40%.