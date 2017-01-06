Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summary

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Walt Disney Company stated a price of 109.16 today, indicating a positive change of 1.66%.

The Walt Disney Company is operating with a market capitalization of 171448.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 8122.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Walt Disney Company stands at 1.43% while the 52-week low stands at 28.46%.

The performance week for The Walt Disney Company is at 2.95% and the performance month is at 8.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.04% and 9.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Walt Disney Company is 9.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.57%.

The volatility (week) for The Walt Disney Company is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Walt Disney Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.79 and the float short is at 1.56%.

The Walt Disney Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.77, while the P/S ratio is at 3.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.80%.