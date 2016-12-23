Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX)

Summary

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Time Warner Inc. stated a price of 96.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.05%.

Time Warner Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 74791.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 6705.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Time Warner Inc. stands at -0.17% while the 52-week low stands at 77.29%.

The performance week for Time Warner Inc. is at 1.20% and the performance month is at 4.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.26% and 37.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 52.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Time Warner Inc. is 7.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.54%.

The volatility (week) for Time Warner Inc. is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Time Warner Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.54 and the float short is at 1.35%.

Time Warner Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.17, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.10%.