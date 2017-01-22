Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stated a price of 29.55 today, indicating a positive change of 1.16%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23596.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 4044.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stands at -4.45% while the 52-week low stands at 32.15%.

The performance week for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.62% and the performance month is at 6.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.71% and 7.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 5.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.19%.

The volatility (week) for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.54 and the float short is at *TBA.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.53, while the P/S ratio is at 0.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.20%.