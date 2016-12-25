Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stated a price of 28.38 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 52094.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 11572.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stands at -8.49% while the 52-week low stands at 26.89%.

The performance week for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.25% and the performance month is at -0.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.29% and 8.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 4.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.75%.

The volatility (week) for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 2.60% and the volatility (month) is at 2.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.22 and the float short is at 1.73%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.57, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -63.90%.