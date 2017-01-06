Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stated a price of 29.34 today, indicating a positive change of 1.17%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 53295.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 11126.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stands at -5.39% while the 52-week low stands at 31.18%.

The performance week for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.93% and the performance month is at 5.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.60% and 8.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 5.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.17%.

The volatility (week) for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 2.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.79 and the float short is at 1.34%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.98, while the P/S ratio is at 1.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -63.90%.