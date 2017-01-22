Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stated a price of 30.05 today, indicating a positive change of 0.84%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 54502.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 10929.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stands at -3.10% while the 52-week low stands at 34.36%.

The performance week for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 0.81% and the performance month is at 6.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.63% and 11.41% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 6.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.42%.

The volatility (week) for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.05 and the float short is at 1.52%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.67, while the P/S ratio is at 1.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -63.90%.