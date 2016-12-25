Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Summary

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Viacom, Inc. stated a price of 35.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Viacom, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14026.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.40% and an average volume of 4148.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Viacom, Inc. stands at -23.86% while the 52-week low stands at 20.43%.

The performance week for Viacom, Inc. is at -0.20% and the performance month is at -5.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.47% and -8.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Viacom, Inc. is -4.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.01%.

The volatility (week) for Viacom, Inc. is at 2.05% and the volatility (month) is at 2.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Viacom, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.3 and the float short is at 2.70%.

Viacom, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.74, while the P/S ratio is at 1.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.80%.