Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Summary

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Viacom, Inc. stated a price of 37.92 today, indicating a positive change of 1.17%.

Viacom, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15137.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.40% and an average volume of 3790.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Viacom, Inc. stands at -17.86% while the 52-week low stands at 29.92%.

The performance week for Viacom, Inc. is at 5.52% and the performance month is at 2.91%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.12% and -11.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Viacom, Inc. is 3.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.64%.

The volatility (week) for Viacom, Inc. is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 2.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Viacom, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 2.66%.

Viacom, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.39, while the P/S ratio is at 1.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.80%.