Large Cap Entertainment – Diversified: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Summary

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Viacom, Inc. stated a price of 40.23 today, indicating a positive change of 1.08%.

Viacom, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15963.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.40% and an average volume of 3855.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Viacom, Inc. stands at -12.86% while the 52-week low stands at 37.84%.

The performance week for Viacom, Inc. is at 4.41% and the performance month is at 16.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.25% and -10.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Viacom, Inc. is 8.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.28%.

The volatility (week) for Viacom, Inc. is at 2.20% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Viacom, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.46 and the float short is at 2.67%.

Viacom, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.15, while the P/S ratio is at 1.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.80%.