Large Cap Exchange Traded Fund: iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSE:IVV)

Summary

iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSE:IVV), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

iShares Core S&P 500 stated a price of 228.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 is operating with a market capitalization of 92444.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 4241.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for iShares Core S&P 500 stands at -0.37% while the 52-week low stands at 27.05%.

The performance week for iShares Core S&P 500 is at 0.87% and the performance month is at 2.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.00% and 8.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for iShares Core S&P 500 is 3.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.85%.

The volatility (week) for iShares Core S&P 500 is at 0.65% and the volatility (month) is at 0.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

iShares Core S&P 500’s short ratio is currently at 0.57 and the float short is at 0.60%.

iShares Core S&P 500’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at *TBA and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.