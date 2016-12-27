Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summary

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Caterpillar Inc. stated a price of 94.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.

Caterpillar Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 55066.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 5266.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Caterpillar Inc. stands at -2.86% while the 52-week low stands at 72.65%.

The performance week for Caterpillar Inc. is at 1.88% and the performance month is at -1.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.52% and 34.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 44.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Caterpillar Inc. is 4.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.13%.

The volatility (week) for Caterpillar Inc. is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Caterpillar Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.4 and the float short is at 6.68%.

Caterpillar Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.65, while the P/S ratio is at 1.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.50%.