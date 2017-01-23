Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summary

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Caterpillar Inc. stated a price of 94.58 today, indicating a positive change of 1.29%.

Caterpillar Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 55300.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 4871.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Caterpillar Inc. stands at -2.09% while the 52-week low stands at 74.02%.

The performance week for Caterpillar Inc. is at 1.46% and the performance month is at 2.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.33% and 20.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Caterpillar Inc. is 1.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.71%.

The volatility (week) for Caterpillar Inc. is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Caterpillar Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.94 and the float short is at 5.79%.

Caterpillar Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.50%.