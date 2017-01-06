Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

Summary

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNH Industrial N.V. stated a price of 8.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

CNH Industrial N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 12111.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 1164.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.60% and the debt to equity stands at 5.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at -3.32% while the 52-week low stands at 60.90%.

The performance week for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 4.07% and the performance month is at 0.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.63% and 40.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNH Industrial N.V. is 8.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.76%.

The volatility (week) for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNH Industrial N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 13.53 and the float short is at 1.60%.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -64.40%.