Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

Summary

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNH Industrial N.V. stated a price of 9.25 today, indicating a positive change of 2.32%.

CNH Industrial N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 12314.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 1221.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.60% and the debt to equity stands at 5.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 0.00% while the 52-week low stands at 66.42%.

The performance week for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 4.05% and the performance month is at 7.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.44% and 34.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNH Industrial N.V. is 8.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.12%.

The volatility (week) for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 1.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNH Industrial N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 11.26 and the float short is at 1.40%.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -64.40%.