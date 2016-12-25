Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

Summary

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNH Industrial N.V. stated a price of 8.63 today, indicating a positive change of -1.60%.

CNH Industrial N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 11858.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 1152.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.60% and the debt to equity stands at 5.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at -6.70% while the 52-week low stands at 55.26%.

The performance week for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 0.23% and the performance month is at 0.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.55% and 26.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNH Industrial N.V. is 6.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.72%.

The volatility (week) for CNH Industrial N.V. is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNH Industrial N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 17.74 and the float short is at 2.08%.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -64.40%.