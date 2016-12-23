Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summary

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Deere & Company stated a price of 103.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.05%.

Deere & Company is operating with a market capitalization of 32432.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 3167.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.00% and the debt to equity stands at 5.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Deere & Company stands at -1.71% while the 52-week low stands at 50.17%.

The performance week for Deere & Company is at 1.67% and the performance month is at 12.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.60% and 28.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 38.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Deere & Company is 9.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.99%.

The volatility (week) for Deere & Company is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Deere & Company’s short ratio is currently at 7.72 and the float short is at 7.79%.

Deere & Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.43, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.10%.