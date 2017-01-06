Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summary

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Deere & Company stated a price of 106.48 today, indicating a positive change of 1.07%.

Deere & Company is operating with a market capitalization of 33438.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 3144.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.00% and the debt to equity stands at 5.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Deere & Company stands at -0.02% while the 52-week low stands at 56.08%.

The performance week for Deere & Company is at 1.88% and the performance month is at 4.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.49% and 34.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Deere & Company is 10.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.37%.

The volatility (week) for Deere & Company is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Deere & Company’s short ratio is currently at 6.8 and the float short is at 6.76%.

Deere & Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.88, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.60%.