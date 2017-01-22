Large Cap Farm & Construction Machinery: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summary

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Deere & Company stated a price of 106.74 today, indicating a positive change of 1.64%.

Deere & Company is operating with a market capitalization of 33454.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 3118.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.00% and the debt to equity stands at 5.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Deere & Company stands at -0.01% while the 52-week low stands at 56.46%.

The performance week for Deere & Company is at 1.49% and the performance month is at 5.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.03% and 31.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Deere & Company is 6.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.81%.

The volatility (week) for Deere & Company is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Deere & Company’s short ratio is currently at 5.57 and the float short is at 5.54%.

Deere & Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.17, while the P/S ratio is at 1.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.60%.