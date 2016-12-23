Large Cap Farm Products: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stated a price of 45.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.27%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25566.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 3159.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at -5.21% while the 52-week low stands at 55.68%.

The performance week for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is at -1.22% and the performance month is at 3.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.15% and 13.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 1.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.52%.

The volatility (week) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is at 1.83% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.79 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.14, while the P/S ratio is at 0.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.