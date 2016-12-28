Large Cap Farm Products: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stated a price of 45.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25996.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 3164.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at -4.09% while the 52-week low stands at 57.51%.

The performance week for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is at -2.92% and the performance month is at 4.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.54% and 16.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 2.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.67%.

The volatility (week) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.78 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.13, while the P/S ratio is at 0.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.