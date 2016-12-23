Large Cap Food Wholesale: Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Summary

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sysco Corporation stated a price of 56.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Sysco Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 31243.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 3743.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sysco Corporation stands at -1.79% while the 52-week low stands at 47.14%.

The performance week for Sysco Corporation is at 0.54% and the performance month is at 3.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.26% and 14.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sysco Corporation is 7.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.65%.

The volatility (week) for Sysco Corporation is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sysco Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.54 and the float short is at 3.12%.

Sysco Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.99, while the P/S ratio is at 0.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.90%.