Large Cap Food Wholesale: Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Summary

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sysco Corporation stated a price of 55.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.84%.

Sysco Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 30374.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 3601.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sysco Corporation stands at -2.25% while the 52-week low stands at 46.45%.

The performance week for Sysco Corporation is at -0.73% and the performance month is at 3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.81% and 8.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sysco Corporation is 4.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.18%.

The volatility (week) for Sysco Corporation is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sysco Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.35 and the float short is at 2.87%.

Sysco Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.3, while the P/S ratio is at 0.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.90%.