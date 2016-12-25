Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summary

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Santander, S.A. stated a price of 5.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Banco Santander, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 76334.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 5774.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Santander, S.A. stands at -2.48% while the 52-week low stands at 46.01%.

The performance week for Banco Santander, S.A. is at -0.58% and the performance month is at 13.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.60% and 42.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Santander, S.A. is 7.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.60%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Santander, S.A. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Santander, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.38 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Banco Santander, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.14, while the P/S ratio is at 1.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.20%.