Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Summary

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Barclays PLC stated a price of 11.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.27%.

Barclays PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 47807.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 5573.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Barclays PLC stands at -15.51% while the 52-week low stands at 64.34%.

The performance week for Barclays PLC is at -2.21% and the performance month is at 4.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.19% and 58.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Barclays PLC is 9.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.51%.

The volatility (week) for Barclays PLC is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Barclays PLC’s short ratio is currently at 0.92 and the float short is at 0.13%.

Barclays PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -164.20%.