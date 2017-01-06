Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Summary

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Barclays PLC stated a price of 11.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

Barclays PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 48492.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 5146.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Barclays PLC stands at -5.24% while the 52-week low stands at 71.68%.

The performance week for Barclays PLC is at 5.97% and the performance month is at 5.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 31.14% and 64.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Barclays PLC is 9.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.84%.

The volatility (week) for Barclays PLC is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Barclays PLC’s short ratio is currently at 1.11 and the float short is at 0.14%.

Barclays PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -164.20%.