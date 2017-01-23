Large Cap Foreign Money Center Banks: Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Summary

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Credit Suisse Group AG stated a price of 15.46 today, indicating a positive change of 1.11%.

Credit Suisse Group AG is operating with a market capitalization of 31992.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.70% and an average volume of 5967.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 4.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -9.68% while the 52-week low stands at 54.45%.

The performance week for Credit Suisse Group AG is at -1.02% and the performance month is at 1.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.93% and 33.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Credit Suisse Group AG is 5.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.36%.

The volatility (week) for Credit Suisse Group AG is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Credit Suisse Group AG’s short ratio is currently at 0.72 and the float short is at 0.22%.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -277.20%.